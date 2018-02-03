KREM
Man arrested, victim in hospital with not life threatening injuries after shooting in N. Spokane

Staff , KREM 3:35 PM. PST February 03, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Officials arrested a man after he shot a female victim in North Spokane Saturday morning.

Police initially responded to a report of the shooting near 500 E. Carlisle Ave. around 10:30 a.m.

According to reports, Danny R. Goodwin, 27, was arguing with a female who accused him of choking her in a residence. Goodwin then shot her.

 

 

Officials said the two have a relationship that qualifies for the domestic violence protection act.

Goodwin was arrested and booked for one count of 1st degree assault and one count of 2nd degree assault.

According to the release, the victim was taken to the hospital with not life threatening injuries.

Detectives sought a search warrant for the residence and will process the scene with forensics.

In the release, Spokane police urged victims of domestic violence, or those who know victims, to report assault to the police and reach out to a domestic violence victim advocate at the YWCA. 
 

