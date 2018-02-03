SPOKANE, Wash. – One suspect is detained and another is on the run after an assault with pepper spray on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at Hi Tek Nail Salon located at 707 W. Main Ave. just after 1:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported that two males pepper sprayed inside the business and fled on foot. Several security officers followed the fleeing suspects.

A police officer followed the males down 1st Avenue and Lincoln Street, where they ran down an alleyway and attempted to hide in a parking lot. One male was arrested there and the other fled.

Victims of the assault complained of burning eyes and skin irritation. They were coughing, sneezing and struggling to breathe. None of the injuries required hospitalization, officials said.

James High, the 18-year-old arrested for the assault, was in possession of the pepper spray. Officials said he was booked for 5 counts of 3rd degree assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

After watching footage of the incident, officers identified the other suspect and will submit a warrant for his arrest. They are not identifying him because he is a juvenile.

When officials asked High why he sprayed innocent people with pepper spray, he said he and the other male “just wanted to go and do stupid stuff.”

© 2018 KREM-TV