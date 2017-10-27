'Make a Difference' this Saturday in your community

Saturday is Make a Difference Day!

Across the country, people will take to the streets to volunteer and spread goodwill in their communities.

MORE: Sign up to volunteer here

Here in Spokane, KREM 2 will be volunteering at Spark Central and teaching kids how about journalism. Last year, we built a garden with Project Hope in the West Central neighborhood.

We can’t wait to see what you do to make a difference! Share your photos using the hashtag #MDDay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or email pics@krem.com.

If you have a volunteer project that you want people to know about on Make a Difference Day, register it here.

