'Make a Difference' this Saturday in your community

Saturday is Make a Difference Day!
Across the country, people will take to the streets to volunteer and spread goodwill in their communities.
MORE: Sign up to volunteer here
Here in Spokane, KREM 2 will be volunteering at Spark Central and teaching kids how about journalism. Last year, we built a garden with Project Hope in the West Central neighborhood.
We can’t wait to see what you do to make a difference! Share your photos using the hashtag #MDDay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or email pics@krem.com.
If you have a volunteer project that you want people to know about on Make a Difference Day, register it here.
