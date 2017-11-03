Lookout Pass will open this weekend

(PHOTO: Lookout Pass)

With the early snow hitting the area, one benefit of the inclement weather is that Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area will open this weekend.

Lookout Pass posted on Facebook they will open for early season ski conditions Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lift tickets will be $30 for adults, $20 for juniors and seniors ages 62 to 79, and free for kids six and under.

Lookout Pass will have seven groomed trails in front of the mountain and two lifts open, chairs one and four.

They said rentals, lessons, food service and the bar will all be available.

The mountain got about 23 at the summit over the past three days, but some of it was wet and has since compacted. Lookout Pass representatives said on Facebook they epcted to have a machine groomed base of 6 to 12 inches of snow.

