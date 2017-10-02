KREM
Local government officials react to Las Vegas shooting

Erin Robinson , KREM 9:41 AM. PDT October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Several government officials from Washington and Idaho took to social media to respond to the Las Vegas shooting that left over 50 people dead and over 400 injured.

Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador tweeted, “Vegas is a strong, resilient community that will overcome any tragedy.”

 

 

Washington Congresswoman, Kathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted she was shocked and saddened by the Las Vegas shooting.

McMorris Rodgers said her prayers go out to the victims, their families, and loved ones during the unspeakable act.

 

Washington Senator Patty Murray also took to Twitter and said her heart was with the victims, their families, first responders, and everyone impacted by the horrific violence. 

 

 

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell tweeted that her heart breaks for the victims and all of those impacted by the senseless violence.

Cantwell also tweeted a thank you to police officers and first responders for their service, bravery and dedication.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee sent out a serous of tweets saying inspiration could be drawn from the stories of bravery and heroism coming from the tragedy. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

