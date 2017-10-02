Local government officials react to Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Several government officials from Washington and Idaho took to social media to respond to the Las Vegas shooting that left over 50 people dead and over 400 injured.

Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador tweeted, “Vegas is a strong, resilient community that will overcome any tragedy.”

Becca & I are praying for the victims in #LasVegas & their families. Vegas is a strong, resilient community that will overcome any tragedy. — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) October 2, 2017

Washington Congresswoman, Kathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted she was shocked and saddened by the Las Vegas shooting.

McMorris Rodgers said her prayers go out to the victims, their families, and loved ones during the unspeakable act.

Shocked & saddened by #LasVegas shooting. My prayers go out to the victims, their families, & loved ones in the wake of this unspeakable act — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) October 2, 2017

Washington Senator Patty Murray also took to Twitter and said her heart was with the victims, their families, first responders, and everyone impacted by the horrific violence.

Deeply saddened by news in Las Vegas. My heart is with the victims, their families, first responders, & everyone impacted by this horrific violence. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 2, 2017

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell tweeted that her heart breaks for the victims and all of those impacted by the senseless violence.

News from Las Vegas this morning is horrifying. My heart breaks for the victims, their families & all impacted by this senseless violence. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) October 2, 2017 Cantwell also tweeted a thank you to police officers and first responders for their service, bravery and dedication.

We thank our police officers and first responders for the service, bravery & dedication. #LasVegas — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) October 2, 2017

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee sent out a serous of tweets saying inspiration could be drawn from the stories of bravery and heroism coming from the tragedy.

It's difficult to conceive of the horrific violence suffered in Las Vegas last night. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2017

Trudi and I, and all Washingtonians, pray for the hundreds wounded or fighting now for their lives, and grieve for the dozens killed. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2017

Law enforcement responded with incredible courage, and responders immediately began treating the hundreds of victims. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2017

There are already heroic stories emerging of strangers protecting those near them during the shooting. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2017

We can draw inspiration from those stories as we heal together in the days and weeks to come. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2017

This horrific act has shaken us all to our core. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2017

