SPOKANE, Wash. – A local couple founded a small raw dog food business after their dogs reaped the benefits of a new diet.

Lisa Rees buys her dogs’ raw food from a distributor, and she and her husband started Inland Empire Raw to sell to other dog owners.

Lisa and Robert Rees have founded Inland Empire Raw to sell raw meat food to other dog owners in the area. They say they were inspired to look into it after losing their dog Daisy following a dog food recall in 2007. pic.twitter.com/LbZHdeODlz — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 17, 2018

The meat contains uncooked beef mixed with ground bone and tripe. It may not sound appetizing to the human consumer but Rees’ dogs inhale it.

“It’s what they’re programed to eat. It’s what they’ve eaten for thousands of years,” Rees said. “It’s the way they ate before they were domesticated, which is what drew us to it. It’s natural. It’s what they’re supposed to eat.”

Rees said the switch in diet led to a handful of benefits for her dogs, including leaner physiques, shinier coats and decreased shedding.

This morning on @KREM2 we’ll hear from raw food supporters, as well as veterinarians about possible risks. pic.twitter.com/J20BOMk7vw — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 17, 2018

There are several commercial grade freezers full of raw food in Rees’ garage and she drives around the Inland Northwest several times a week to deliver to her customers.

\Customer Brianna Heid was initially skeptical about raw feeding but grew curious after seeing a Facebook advertisement.

“We thought, ‘We could try it out. What’s the worst that could happen – he doesn’t like it or something?’” Heid said.

Heid’s dog happily devoured the meal.

“He was just so into it. It was neat to see,” Heid said. “He adapted to it very well and has been gaining weight perfectly. He’s on track with what he should be, and his coat is perfect. Everything is perfect about him now.”

Heid said raw food not be the best choice for every dog and anyone who is interested should do their research before making the decision.

Rees said most veterinarians have offered a neutral response while some have warned against raw feeding. She agreed with Heid that raw food may not be the best choice for every dog but is a convert based on the improvement she has seen in her dogs.

Alright Twitter friends, anyone out there raw feed their dog? It’s controversial among veterinarians, but a growing number of dog owners swear by it, including here in the INW. pic.twitter.com/zuaMrjACJ2 — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) January 17, 2018

Those who are interested in learning more about raw feeding can visit Inland Empire Raw on its website or Facebook page.

