Local brewery honors hero with new beer release

SPOKANE, Wash.--A local brewery honored a Spokane hero who sacrificed his life for our country.

A new pale ale was released by No-Li Brewhouse as part of it's "We Are Spokane Golden Ale" series.

The first hero being recognized is Spokane native Col. Samuel Grashio, a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran who survived the Bataan Death March and was kept as prisoner, while fighting for our country.

Family members said his memory will serve as a bright light as our country continues to battle dark times.

"There's so much fear in our country and my grandfather is a legend and a hero and we need more of those people to really look up to and to honor," said Kelly Dawson, Col. Grashio's granddaughter.

"He sacrificed a lot for our community of Spokane and our nation," said Cindy Bryant, co-owner of No-Li Brewhouse and a distant relative of Col. Grashio.

"There's so many heroes in all different aspects of life and just to honor heroes is a wonderful thing," said Judy Grashio Dawson, Col. Grashio's daughter.

The beer can be purchased at most local retailers that sell alcohol.

Part of the sales from the beer will go to the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Spokane Arena.

A check for $5,000 will be presented for the memorial at the 2nd Annual Frost Fest at the arena on Dec. 9.

.@NoLiBrewhouse is honoring a hero! "There's so many heroes in all different aspects of life and just to honor heroes is a wondeful thing." pic.twitter.com/I3GlIMMOFp — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) October 4, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV