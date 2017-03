police siren generic (Photo: KGW)

REARDAN, Wash. – The logging truck driver iis missing following an early morning crash 11 miles north of Reardan.

Washington State Patrol said the commercial truck rolled over and caught fire just after 3:30 a.m.

Officials do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated when more details are confirmed.

