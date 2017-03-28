Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

WILBUR, Wash. – An toy airsoft gun was found on the playground football field at the Wilbur School District around noon Tuesday.

Wilbur School District leaders said the 4th grade students who brought and hid the toy gun have interviewed. Officials said the students will be “dealt with.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the clear plastic, broken airsoft gun with an orange tip was brought to the playground by the 4th graders the night before. Officials said the students played with it during recess and it was immediately taken away by a teacher.

School officials locked some additional doors Tuesday afternoon. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised the district to unlock the doors at 2:00 p.m. Authorities said no students were ever threatened or in danger.

