Sprague homeowners continue to fight flood waters

Crews fill sandbags in Sprague (Photo: KREM)

SPRAGUE, Wash. -- Homeowners and city leaders in Sprague continued to fight off flood waters on Wednesday.

It’s the second time Tina Amrine's basement has flooded in the last month from the nearby creek. She said the water in her basement was highest at 31 inches and has since gone down to about 28 inches.

"We first noticed it was coming up from the ground through our drain system and we have two cellars downstairs, and it was coming up through the ground there,” said Amrine. "It's been difficult. It's been difficult, but we're hanging in there."

It's been a difficult situation for homeowners and city leaders alike as they try to get a handle on the flooding. This week they got some help from members of the National Guard. Some of them were from the Fairchild Air Force Base. They filled sandbags and used them to build up barriers to protect homes and properties.

There hasn't been much change in the way of water levels going down. Officials said the water has gone down just a few inches.

As far as resources the city has worked closely with Governor Jay Inslee’s office. And city officials have heard back from Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers office, as well as Senator Patty Murray’s office.

Over the weekend 17 Americorps volunteers with the Washington State Department of Ecology reinforced sand bags barriers around homes.

For now the people of Sprague are doing what they can until the flooding subsides.

"We're hoping, we're just hoping all the rain will stop and water will just go away," said Armine.

© 2017 KREM-TV