Shoshone PD officer shoots suspect after car chase, shootout

SHOSHONE, Idaho - A Shoshone Police Department officer shot a suspect after he tried to escape a routine traffic stop, crashed his car, got out and started firing at the officer.

According to a release from Idaho State Police, the officer had been performing a routine stop within Shoshone city limits. The suspect, Jesus Malagon, 30, of Hollister, Idaho, then led officers on a chase before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of 450 West and 580 North in Lincoln County.

Officers said the suspect then got out of the car and started shooting. Shoshone PD said their officer returned fire and hit Malagon, who was then incapacitated. ISP said emergency crews took Malagon by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

The officer is now on administrative leave, per Shoshone PD policy and the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, led by ISP.

