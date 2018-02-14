KREM
WSP: Weather a factor in fatal rollover crash

Staff , KREM 10:47 AM. PST February 14, 2018

SPRAGUE, Wash. – Officials reported a one-car fatal crash on Interstate 90 near Sprague on Wednesday morning.

The occupant rolled his vehicle, according to Trooper Sevigney.

WSP reported the driver of the vehicle that flipped was going too fast for the conditions when they tried to pass another vehicle. Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, reports said. 

Officials said the right lane blocked for investigation.

 

 

 

 

