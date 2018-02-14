WSP: Weather a factor in fatal rollover crash

SPRAGUE, Wash. – Officials reported a one-car fatal crash on Interstate 90 near Sprague on Wednesday morning.

The occupant rolled his vehicle, according to Trooper Sevigney.

WSP reported the driver of the vehicle that flipped was going too fast for the conditions when they tried to pass another vehicle. Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, reports said.

Officials said the right lane blocked for investigation.

WB 90 MP 259 one car rollover serious injury crash. Trooper on scene. Roadway is clear. Use caution. #Moveover — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 14, 2018

WB90 MP259 is now a fatal crash investigation. We will be on scene for sometime. Use caution through area. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 14, 2018

We are headed to the scene to update you with more information soon. #snow #wawx ⚠️ https://t.co/v2Xu9lVNZj — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) February 14, 2018

