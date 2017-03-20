National Guard assisting with flood waters in Sprague

Sprague flooding (Photo: KREM)

SPRAGUE, Wash. – Lincoln County officials said 42 members from the National Guard arrived in Sprague to help with flooding.

The Lincoln County Sheriff said a request for more manpower was put in a few days ago. They said the water has started to recede but it is still a concern.

Officials said on the west end of town homes are flooded and a hotel on the east end of town is also flooded.

“We ended up with several more resources today, so we prioritized areas that we needed to knock down,” said Sheriff Wade Magers.

The National Guard is expected to stay for about 48 hours and then they will reassess the damage.

“They’ll work tonight until dark and beginning tomorrow we’ll reassess,” said Magers.

