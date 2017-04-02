Landslide shuts down Porcupine Bay Rd. in Lincoln Co.

Landslide on Porcupine Bay Road (Photo: KREM)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – A landslide has shut down part of Porcupine Bay Road in Lincoln County on Sunday.

Officials said the slide has shut down the roadway less than one mile from the National Park Service campground.

No injuries were reported in the slide but the Lincoln County Sheriff said the road has significant damage.

Portions of the road have washed away and crews expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Lincoln County Road Department and engineers are assessing the roadway and the mountain side to establish the best course of action. People are asked to avoid the area.

