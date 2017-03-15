I-90 speed limit reduced to 60 mph in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN CO., Wash. – The Washington Department of Transportation has reduced the speed along Interstate 90 in Lincoln County to 60 miles per hour.

The speed limit change runs between Sprague Lake (milepost 239) and the Fishtrap interchange (milepost 255). The change comes because of weather-related pavement damage.

Motorcyclists traveling through the area are asked to use extreme caution.

WSDOT crews will post advanced warning signs and an advisory speed limit of 35 mph across the Brown Road Bridges due to the conditions of the road.

According to WSDOT, the wet weather and existing pavement conditions are hampering temporary repair efforts. Crews need dry conditions for patches to bond to the roadway.

WSDOT is planning a full resurfacing project for the area later this year. A revised speed limit will be in place until that work is complete.

