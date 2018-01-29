Liberty Lake man fined $8,000 for killing wolves

File photo of wolf at Wolf Haven International

NEWPORT, Wash. (AP) - An eastern Washington state man who killed two wolves has been fined more than $8,000.

Fifty-five-year-old Terry Leroy Fowler of Liberty Lake received the fine Thursday in Pend Oreille County District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful taking of endangered wildlife.

Authorities say they began investigating the wolf deaths in Pend Oreille County in early 2016 and ultimately searched Fowler's cabin and home.

Officials say they found evidence of wolf trapping, wolf hair and two wolf skulls.

Fowler will have to spend 30 days under home electronic monitoring, but a 364-day jail sentence was suspended.

Washington state lists wolves as endangered throughout the state. Under federal law, wolves are listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of the state.

