Level 3 sex offender moving to N. Lincoln Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – A level 3 sex offender is moving to a new location in North Spokane.

William Keaton, 68, was convicted in 1981 of rape by force or fear.

He is moving to the 1200 block of North Lincoln Street in Spokane, which is near the Spokane Arena.

Keaton is not wanted by law enforcement. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release regarding his move as a notification.

