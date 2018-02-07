Legendary classic rock band Kansas to perform hits in Spokane

Photo by Kevin Winter, Getty Images staff (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Northern Quest Resort and Casino announced renowned rock band Kansas will perform in Spokane.

The band will play at the casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion on Thursday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m., and can be purchased online or by calling the Northern Quest box office at 509-481-2800 or toll free at 877-871-6772.

Performers will include the band’s original drummer Phil Ehart, original guitarist Richard Williams, and a handful of bassists, vocalists and keyboardists.

Kansas’s repertoire includes 15 studio albums and 5 live albums, including three multi-platinum albums.

The band’s hit singles “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind” are one-million sellers and remain two of the most played songs on classic rock radio.

