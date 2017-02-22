University of Idaho will no longer put down nuisance animals

Trap for feral cat near Univerity of Idaho. (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho will continue to trap nuisance animals on campus but will no longer euthanize animals, according to its animal management program.

The program comes after the university faced criticism for putting down several feral cats who had been living near the school back in August 2016.

University leaders said the new nuisance animal program will be led by the Division of Infrastructure and will help staff deal with non-research animals on campus that pose a health or property risk.

If an animal is identified as a nuisance, staff will decide if removal is necessary. If they have to remove the animal a licensed contractor may be hired or the university may trap the animal. School leaders said trapping will only be done when traps can be monitored and they can quickly remove the animal. They said trapped animals will be removed by Moscow Police or animal control.

Euthanasia of animals will now be considered as a last resort and will not be done by UI staff. They said non-research animals that are not posing a health or property risk will remain on the property.

School leaders said the Humane Society of the Palouse is helping provide educational materials for those living on campus who have pets in order to prevent instances of abandoned animals.

