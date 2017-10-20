University of Idaho faces 2 lawsuits; one from sexual assault victim, another from suspect

University Admin building in the moring with pine trees. (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: knowlesgallery, knowlesgallery)

The University of Idaho is facing two lawsuits, one from a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted off campus, then subject to discrimination, and another lawsuit by the man who is accused of attacking her.

The woman’s suit claims the school discriminated against her by telling her not to participate in classes and events she shared with the man she said attacked her. The suit goes on to say she missed her own graduation, lost her top 10 school academic ranking, and at one point was told she could move her entire family (including her then fiancé, now husband, and their kids) to transfer to the Boise campus.

The man’s lawsuit claims the university made procedural errors and policy mistakes that robbed him of due process.

Both lawsuits argue the school's actions lead to employment problems and missed educational opportunities.

A University spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman the school doesn't comment on pending cases.

The Associated Press and Idaho Statesman contributed to this story.

© 2017 KREM-TV