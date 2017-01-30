Univ. of Idaho debuts new $52M research center

University of Idaho new research building

MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho's new research building on campus is on full display Monday as organizers are getting set for its ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The Integrated Research & Innovation Center (IRIC) is the first new research building on campus in 15 years, university officials told KREM 2 News.

The $52 million facility is state of the art in its modern design, officials said. They also said it is unique because it is available for anyone on campus to use a research space. It is not limited to just one college, per se.

The layout of the building encourages collaboration with lots of open-space seating and work areas. Several of the labs are customizable as well.

