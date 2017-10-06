U of I worker who had leg pinned under one ton concrete block had surgery Friday

University Admin building in the moring with pine trees. (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: knowlesgallery, knowlesgallery)

MOSCOW, Idaho --- University of Idaho officials said worker who was pinned under a one ton concrete block at the school has had surgery and is still in the hospital.

University of Idaho Communications Director, Jodi Walker, said Thursday, the worker suffered a broken leg and other non-life-threatening injuries.

Moscow Police Department officials said the worker had been cleaning up wood chips around the block before it became unstable. Authorities said the block fell on the man after he turned away, and pinned his leg to the ground.

The block was one of many stacked along a ramp at the Wood Management Facility on campus.

Captain Greg Thomas od the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters and university employees had to use a forklift to raise the block off the man.

