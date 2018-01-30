Second suspect involved in Latah Co. homicide changes plea to guilty

Photo: Latah County Jail

PULLMAN, Wash.—One of the suspects who was accused of trying to cover up the death of a Pullman High School senior in July changed his plea from not guilty to guilty Monday.

Reports said Matthew McKetta changed his plea in Latah County 2nd District Court as part of a binding plea agreement entered with the prosecution.

Court Documents said McKetta had pleaded guilty to two felonies. It was principal to destruction, alternation or concealment of evidence which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine and principal to grand theft, which has a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

McKetta faces charges after a homicide investigation after 18-year-old Timothy Reeves was shot and killed, according to records.

Court documents said McKetta knowingly destroyed, concealed evidence in the investigation when he moved and hid Reeve’s body and removed a rifle and ammunition from the scene.

Reports from the Latah County 2nd District Court said that if the judge accepts the plea agreement, McKetta would be sentenced to five years of probation.



