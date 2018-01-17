MOSCOW, Idaho – The Pullman teenager accused of killing Pullman High School student Tim Reeves pleaded guilty to several felonies on Tuesday.

According to court records, 17-year-old Keagan Tennant pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, principal to destruction, altercation or concealment of evidence, principal to robbery, and sentencing enhancement in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow.

18-year-old Matthew McKetta is scheduled to appear in court in March.

The homicide occurred in rural Latah County in late July. Officials said Reeves’ body was found in a wooded area along State Highway 8 between Troy and Deary. LCSO said he died from a gunshot wound.

Court documents said one of the suspects had been playing Russian roulette with Reeves before the incident. A witness told investigators Tennant had a rifle and Reeves had a pistol, and the two were pointing them at each other.

PREVIOUS:

Court docs: Witness says Latah homicide suspect had been playing ‘Russian roulette’ with victim

Two Latah Co. homicide suspects captured in Ferry Co.



© 2018 KREM-TV