Pullman police report third cougar sighting

PULLMAN, Wash.—Officials with the Pullman Police Department reported another cougar sighting Monday morning.

Reports said the cougar was spotted near the corner of Greyhound Way and Arcadia.

PPD authorities said by the time the sighting was reported officers were unable to locate the animal.

Law enforcement said the Pullman Public Schools was aware of the sighting and is working to make sure students are safe.

PPD officials reminded citizens to be aware of their surroundings and to use caution when they are outdoors.

Tips on what to do if you encounter a cougar can be found here.



