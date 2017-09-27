Moscow Farmers Market rated best in Idaho

Wusthof (Photo: Wusthof)

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Farmers Market has been rated the best farmers market in Idaho by American Farmland Trust’s Ninth Annual Farmers Market Celebration.

Markets across the nation were ranked based on their focus on farmers, healthy food, pillar of the community and being champions for the environment. The Moscow Farmers Market made it into the top 20 national for all of those categories nationally. It swept all the categories for Idaho.

© 2017 KREM-TV