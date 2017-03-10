Moscow experiencing high flood levels

Flooding in Moscow. (Photo: City of Moscow, Custom)

MOSCOW, Idaho – The City of Moscow experienced high flood levels Friday.

In a Facebook post, the City said the current conditions may be the highest water event since flooding in 1996.

Flooding from recent rains and snowmelt runoff closes roads in Moscow, ID this AM. Flood Warning in effect: #idwx https://t.co/9oarxlskUB — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 10, 2017

City crews are deploying sandbags as they can and are keeping a sandbag station open and stocked for residents in need.

Moscow is expected to see rain again Friday, which could pose more flood conditions over the weekend.

