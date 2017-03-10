KREM
Moscow experiencing high flood levels

City of Moscow dealing with major flooding

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:51 AM. PST March 10, 2017

MOSCOW, Idaho – The City of Moscow experienced high flood levels Friday. 

In a Facebook post, the City said the current conditions may be the highest water event since flooding in 1996.

 

 

City crews are deploying sandbags as they can and are keeping a sandbag station open and stocked for residents in need. 

Moscow is expected to see rain again Friday, which could pose more flood conditions over the weekend. 

