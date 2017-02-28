Moose attempts to chase dogs in Moscow park

(Photo: Helen H. Richardson / Contributor)

MOSCOW, Idaho -- Moscow police are warning people of a couple of moose in one of their city parks.

Officials said the moose came toward a woman who was walking with her dog on a leash at East City Park after her dog barked at it. They said a dog who was not on a leash was also chased by the animals. Police said neither of these incidents were close calls.

Idaho Fish and Game have been notified about the moose. Officials said this is a problem every year.

Moscow Police are asking people to be aware of their surroundings and if they see a moose to leave the area the same way they came. They also ask that if you see a moose, report it to them.

