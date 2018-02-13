Mobile home park settles lawsuit with residents who had to live there without water

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MOSCOW, Idaho - The owner of a mobile home park near Moscow will have to pay current and former residents for forcing them to live in the park without water for just shy of 100 days.

The Syringa Mobile Home Park, owned by Magar E. Magar, did not have potable water for 93 days and did not have running water for several weeks, according to the class action lawsuit.

The residents impacted – those who lived there anytime between Dec. 18, 2013 and March 20, 2014 – will be allowed a portion of the $282,000 settlement.

The attorney for the residents, Maureen Laflin, said there were a total of 93 units fall into that category.

Laflin said the fairness hearing Monday settled the case that started four years ago.

The mobile home park is slated to close in June, after the remaining residents are paid out from the settlement.



