Man cited for throwing pumpkin at his sister

MOSCOW, Idaho – A man in Moscow is facing charges for a suspected assault of his sister that involved an ashtray and a pumpkin.

Moscow PD said they responded to a report of domestic abuse on Tuesday afternoon on North Jefferson Street. They said it appeared the suspect had thrown a cigarette receptacle at his sister’s car, then tossed a “medium-sized” pumpkin in his sister’s direction.

An official said the pumpkin hit the woman in the back of her neck, and it came apart. They said the suspect is accused of going back into the house, causing damage to the TV and punching a hole into a door. MPD said they were able to track down the suspect later and issued a summons for malicious injury to property and battery. They estimated about $400 damage was done.

