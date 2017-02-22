Latah County 911 service disrupted

. (Photo: KING)

LATAH CO., Idaho --- The 911 emergency call system will be out of service for most of the day on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Latah County Office of the Sheriff said a large fiber optic communication line was cut north of Plummer, affecting most land line and cellular 911 service.

They said if anyone has an emergency, their business line is still working. Please call 208-882-2216 if you have an emergency in Latah County.

This is a developing story and will likely be updated.

