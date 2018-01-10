Judge denies Moscow murder's request to withdraw Alford pleas

John Lee

MOSCOW, Idaho—A judge denied a withdraw of a guilty plea from a Moscow man sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 shooting deaths of three people and wounding four others.

A Latah County Second District Court Judge denied John Lee’s appeal to withdraw his “Alford” pleas to three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery Tuesday.

The decision comes just months after Lee filed the motion to withdraw the plea.

Court documents said the plea agreement Lee had entered was extremely favorable to him and that was one of the reasons the judge did not grant his request.

An “Alford” plea means Lee admitted he engaged in conduct that led to the deaths of three people and admits there is evidence to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt.



