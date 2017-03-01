IDFG: Moose spotted in Moscow not dangerous enough to relocate

Moose spotted in Moscow (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – Moscow city leaders are telling people not to get too close to Moose in the city.

They shared a photo of one of the moose that has been spotted within the city over the last month.

Megan Rogalski was walking back from a school through East City Park with her son and a boy she babysits when she came across a moose.

"We got not very far in to the park when we spotted the moose at the top of the hill,” said Rogalski.

So, she and the two boys, trying to keep their distance, walked to the sidewalk across the street from the park.

"As we got directly across from them, they started running in our direction," she explained.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Rogalski said she saw the moose run towards another woman just minutes later. Moscow Police said they have received at least one other report of the moose coming towards a dog as well.

Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, these moose have not created any major problems that would call for them to be trapped and relocated. Keep in mind, they are wild animals and they make appearances in Moscow every year. Officials said relocating them isn't easy and requires a fair amount of manpower.

Tranquilizing and relocating a moose causes extra stress on the animal. Officials said they are within the city in the first place because they're looking for new sources of food.

So, is that extra stress on the animal worth all the fuss of capturing and relocating the animal? Sometimes, that answer is yes. Fish and Game leaders said they actually relocated a moose from Moscow earlier this winter. Other than that, capturing moose isn't something the department does often. It is usually only a matter of time before they make their way out of town as well.

City leaders said they are monitoring the moose to make sure nothing bad happens. You can do your part by not approaching the animals, and making sure your dogs are on a leash when in a park where they might be.



