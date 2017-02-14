Four Greek houses near U of Idaho wake up to dead coyotes on doorsteps

MOSCOW, Idaho --- Moscow police are investigating after someone left dead coyote carcasses on the doorsteps of several Greek houses near the University of Idaho campus.

Three sororities and one fraternity woke up Friday to find the dead animals on their porch.

Moscow Police are investigating, though no one was immediately available Tuesday for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

(© 2017 KREM)