Former U of I player turns life around after robbery conviction

Anthony Curcio (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – A former Vandal football player turned his life around after robbing a bank in 2008.

The saga of how Anthony Curcio, a former high school standout turned into a bank robber, is just part of his life story. He served his time and admitted his mistakes. Now, he is a full time father and his goal is to make sure others don’t fall into the same pattern he did.

"There's times that you look back and say I wish I could have done this differently or done that differently," said Curcio.

Curcio, a standout high school wide receiver in Western Washington, was on his way to chasing his dreams as a pro football player. He would head to the University of Idaho to hopefully make a name for himself on the Vandal football team. But once on campus, the college party lifestyle became alluring.

His second year with the Vandals, Curcio injured himself during a practice and was prescribed Vicodin for the pain. It would turn into an addiction that would not leave him for years. It reached an all-time low in 2008.

Dressed as a construction worker with several decoys around him, Curcio sprinted up to an armored car unloading cash outside a bank in his hometown of Monroe. He pepper sprayed a guard, took $400,000 and sprinted into the woods. He would later evade police by floating down a nearby river in an inflatable tube. Curcio eventually got caught and spent five years in federal prison. After being released in 2013, his life has taken a dramatic turn.

"I basically use my story as a way to say, 'This is where I was, these were the opportunities I had. And I didn't stay focused,’" Cucio explained.

Curcio was able to work things out with his wife. He coaches his young daughters in sports. A big part of Curcio's life is now speaking at schools and colleges and sharing his story. He wants others to learn from his mistakes.

"Stay focused. Keep these distractions out of your mindset," he explained.

Words Curcio wished he lived by during his time in Moscow. He once dreamed of being part of a turned-around Vandals team like the one today: bowl-bound for the first time in years. Curcio can almost relate in a sense.

"Once you're down in the hole, as I know personally, it takes a lot to get that momentum going again," he said.

Just as the Vandals have changed, so too has Curcio. His message for the team is the same as it is been since his life turned around. Stay focused and remember, there is more to life than football.

"The win or the loss isn't going to matter if you just put it all out there. And that was one thing that I never did, was put it all out there," he said.

Curcio lives in Redmond with his wife and daughters. He said he will of course be watching the bowl game Thursday.

