(Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – Parks and paths in Moscow are closed Thursday due to localized flooding.

City officials have closed the athletic fields and dog park at Mountain View Park, the pathway at Heron’s Hideout and the pathway at Berman Creekside Park from Styner Avenue to Highway 95.

City leaders are asking the public not to enter these areas for safety reasons.

(© 2017 KREM)