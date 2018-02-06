KREM
Close

City of Bovill issues water boil advisory

Staff , KREM 6:56 AM. PST February 06, 2018

BOVILL, Idaho -- The City of Bovill issued a water boil advisory around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Mayor Mike Porter said residents should boil their water before drinking until further notice. 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories