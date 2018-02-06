Close City of Bovill issues water boil advisory Staff , KREM 6:56 AM. PST February 06, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BOVILL, Idaho -- The City of Bovill issued a water boil advisory around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Mayor Mike Porter said residents should boil their water before drinking until further notice. © 2018 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories City of Bovill issues water boil advisory Feb. 6, 2018, 6:56 a.m. N. Spokane intersection re-opened after reported… Feb. 6, 2018, 2:42 a.m. Temperatures will remain above average for the week Feb. 6, 2018, 5:02 a.m.
