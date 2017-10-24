KREM 2 takes a look at Spokane's Amazon bid

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane is officially in the running to be the location for Amazon's second headquarters.

Amazon announced 238 cities including Spokane sent in their bids Monday.

Amazon plans to invest more than $5 billion into the new headquarters to include 50,000 high paying jobs.

"This proposal was all about showcasing what Spokane and the entire region can offer to Amazon. Some of things the big focused on were the educated and talented workforce, potential workforce, cost of living and transportation.

After weeks of work Greater Spokane Incorporated sent off their bid to Amazon. The two inch thick binder encompassed all that is great about the Inland Northwest.

"The way we approached this is we are talking about what we do have as a community,” said Todd Mielke, CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated.

Mielke said that began with touting the areas growing workforce. Mielke's team found the area's largest and fastest growing section of the population is people ages 20 to 39. He said that is something Amazon wants.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau the Spokane area is in the top 100 most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S. And Mielke said that really makes a statement to companies looking to set up shop in the Inland Northwest.

It is not just the current workforce that can be inviting to Amazon, but the potential for more workers. He said the six higher education institutions serving about 65,000 students could go a long way in continuing to build up the local economy and workforce.

"They wanted a lot of information about labor force, wanting to know who is in our labor and of course this is what every company is trying to make sure they can find the talent that they want,”said Mielke.

Cost of living and affordable housing was another factor that was highlighted.

Showcasing the quality of life was most important when putting together this proposal.

They also wanted to show the growth the area has seen when it comes to transportation including public transportation and the airport.

Miekle added there is an easier commute for drivers in the region than in bigger cities.

"It’s the ability for employees to get around this community as well as being connected to other communities around the nation and around the world,” said Mielke.

Overall the Greater Spokane Incorporated team was proud of the proposal they put together and proud of the area they represent.

“That means we are affordable, you're not going to spend your life in a car, we have great schools, and you have work life balance,” said Mielke.

Amazon is expected to make a decision sometime in 2018.

