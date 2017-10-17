Worley man killed in industrial accident

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Worley, Idaho man was killed Tuesday morning when he was ejected from a tractor he was operating.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Worley Fire Personnel responded to 23100 South Highway 95 for an industrial accident. According to reports a caterpillar operator was killed when he was ejected from the tractor.

Deputies arrived on scene and determined the operator was pushing rock down an embankment. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says due to the steep terrain the operator was thrown forward from the tractor and run over.

The deceased was identified as Arthur R. Brand, 74, of Worley, Idaho.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said this is still an active investigation and more information will be released when available.

© 2017 KREM-TV