Woman found dead with gunshot to head at Kootenai Health

The scene at Kootenai Health after the body of a woman was found on the hospital campus. (3/8/17)

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho --- A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the campus of Kootenai Health on Wednesday afternoon, Coeur d’Alene Police confirmed.

Police said they received a call at 2:45 p.m. They said the woman had been found in her car by a hospital employee who immediately started life saving measures. Officials said it was quickly evident the woman was dead.

Authorities said she suffered a gunshot wound to the head which does not appear to be self-inflicted.

Police said they believe the woman was shot at the hospital, and that she was an employee. Police said they had identified the woman, but declined to release her name to the media. She was from Coeur d'Alene and in her mid-30s.

Hospital officials said the hospital was still open and the incident had happened near an ancillary building, not the main area.

Police said there was no threat to the public as of Wednesday night. They said they were checking surveillance video and contacting people who knew the victim.

Officials said Wednesday they did not have any suspects.

