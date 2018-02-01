Winton Elementary students raise money for sick classmate

Photo from CDA Schools Facebook (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Third graders at Winton Elementary raised more than $400 Thursday selling hot cocoa to benefit one of their fellow classmates who has been in and out of the hospital with an illness, according to a Facebook post from CDA Schools.

“We are proud of how these students have come together to support their friend and his family,” the Facebook post writes.

The fundraiser, known as “Rally 4 Rylee” is continuing through Friday morning on the Winton Playground.

Hot cocoa is $1 dollar per cup. According to the post, additional donations are welcomed.

Check out the full Facebook post, as well as photos from the fundraiser, below.





