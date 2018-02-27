Wife of boater missing since Feb. 13 charged with forgery, grand theft

Police arrested the wife of the missing boater who reportedly fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Feb. 13.

The Kootenai County Jail roster shows Laurcene B. Isenberg is facing 40 charges of forgery and one charge of grand theft.

KCSO identified Isenberg as the wife of missing boater Larry D. Isenberg, 68, who at last check, had not been located after falling into the lake.

According to an earlier release, Laurcene B. Isenberg had searched for her husband for some time after he fell in while repairing a problem with one of the motors of the boat they were in.

The KCSO Sonar Team searched the lake for him, but had not found him at last check.

KREM2 has reached out to KCSO for any updates in that case, but had not heard back as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



