Water too close to homes on Harbor Island

Flooding at Harbor Island, Idaho on March 21, 2017.

HARBOR ISLAND, Idaho --- Residents in Harbor Island are on day four of dealing with high water.

The nearby Spokane River rose several feet, and flooded at least one home so far in the community, which is just south of Post Falls. It is surrounded by the Spokane River on all sides.

“We sandbagged like mad on Saturday and Sunday,” said Kathyanne Nonini. She lives on the very eastern edge of Harbor Island. Her home is okay, for now.

“A little panic, because I don’t want to lose our retaining walls,” Nonini said.

Neighbors said the water began to rise steadily over the weekend.

“Another winter. We haven’t had a real winter in awhile, so it’s kind of it is what it is,” explained Sam Caudill, another Harbor Island resident.

They said for the most part, people were successful in sandbagging thanks to helpful neighbors.

“Everyone joins together as a community and jumps in and starts working,” said Dave Lemm. “Men, women. Everybody."

It could be worse, that is for sure. This flood is a reminder of how bad the flooding was nearly a decade ago in the area.

“Thanks be to God it's not going to come in our house,” reiterated Nonini. “But I'm a little worried about our retaining walls."

A look at some of the flooding on Harbor Island, South of Post Falls. At least 1 home flooded, I'm told. pic.twitter.com/lMquNENx3U — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) March 21, 2017

