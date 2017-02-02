Veteran who tried to take his life meets with man who stopped him

Sonny Owen stops veteran who was attempting suicide. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A man driving in Coeur d’Alene spotted a veteran who was trying to hang himself on the Highway 95 bridge, got out of his car and started talking to him.

A week after KREM 2 shared this story, the first good news comes from the man who stopped in the middle of traffic to speak with the veteran, Sonny Owen.

"I did share my phone number with him and let him know that he's not alone and he could call me at any time he wanted to," said Owen.

It turns out that the veteran took up Owen on that offer. Owen said that last Saturday, he and the veteran met up for some coffee. He said the veteran was prescribed some new medication and is doing much better. Owen added that while they talked, the veteran had a very upbeat attitude and did not directly mention what happened last week.

After the incident on the bridge, the veteran was taken to the hospital where he was on suicide hold.

"Everything is highly individualized for the person," said Dr. Claudia Miewald, Director of Kootenai Behavioral Health.

The hospital couldn't speak directly to his case. KREM 2 doesn't know the vet's name and we have no intention of identifying him.

When a suicidal patient arrives at Kootenai Health, they receive a thorough mental evaluation. Next, when it's time to discharge that person, staff make what they call a safety plan.

"We also look at their protective factors. Do they have a good support system that they can go home to,” said Dr. Miewald.

A counselor is then assigned to follow up with the person or their next medical provider.Another resource that's readily available is the Northern Idaho Crisis Center. It is there to treat people in crisis at no cost to them.

"We think it's a huge success. The need was definitely there,” said North Idaho Crisis Center Manager Don Robinson.

These doctors said that the suicide rate in North Idaho is double the national average. But these employees are here to make sure they hear of more stories like this vet who was saved.

If you can't go to the crisis center or the hospital, help is still available. You're encouraged to call the Idaho suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text 741-741.

