Veteran Post Falls Police K-9 retires

K9 Andor (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls Police K-9 had his last shift Monday night.

Post Fall K-9 Unit officials said K-9 Andor has captured more than 70 wanted suspects and has made more than 350 narcotic finds.

Officials said Andor had been a major part of the Post Falls Police Department for six years and the second K9 of the program. He has also been involved in multiple SWAT operations and was responsible for hundreds of drug related cases.

K-9 Unit officials said Andor will spend his retirement with his handler Officer Robertson.



