VERIFY: There are not alligators living in Lake CDA

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – We did not think we would be writing that headline today.

Someone called the KREM 2 newsroom to let us know their homeowners association apparently sent out an email - supposedly from Idaho Fish and Game - to let residents know two alligators had been dumped into Lake Coeur d’Alene recently and to be on alert.

The caller didn’t want to be identified, but we said we would check on it anyway.

KREM 2 called Idaho Fish and Game to ask about it, and they said they had gotten similar calls today but no, they did not send out such an alert. When we asked if the email had been a prank, an IDFG official said that was likely.

We also checked with Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office too, just to be sure, and they said the same thing: no alligators that they know of are living in Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Sgt. Ward Crawford, from KCSO, said they did have a report of an alligator back in August, but they had never found anything.

“I read the original call from August 29 when somebody reported seeing an alligator under his paddle board,” Crawford said. “I could see that, hearing a big splash and seeing a three and a half foot pike. I could probably draw the conclusion that it was a big pike.”

Crawford said they have not had any other reports of any alligators since then, and even if the paddle boarder had seen one that had been dumped, it would be dead by now.

“They have to have sustained temperatures of around 70 degrees to live,” he explained. “There is no way an alligator can exist in our water right now because of the temperatures.”

“No pun intended but I think it’s kind of a fishing expedition right now,” Crawford said.

