Two new lawsuits filled against Post Falls bridal shop owner

Mug shot of Misty Ceriello courtesy of Post Falls PD.

POST FALLS, Idaho – Two new lawsuits have been filed against the owner of a Post Falls bridal shop owner who is accused of fraud and grand theft.

Cameo Bridal is now closed. The doors are still locked and the lights are shut off.

One of the lawsuits comes from Kimberly Crotinger. In July, her and her daughter in-law went wedding dress shopping at a store owned Misty Ceriello, which was then located in Coeur d’Alene. She paid for a dress but ran into some issues.

"They said it was being made in Spain. We tried to contact many times to get updates on the dress, could never get through. Nobody answered the phone," said Crotinger.

Her daughter in-law's wedding was in December and the dress never showed up. Last week, Crotinger filed a claim against Ceriello looking to get her money back.

Sadly, Crotinger's story isn't unique. KREM 2 has spoken with other customers who said that they bought dresses from Ceriello but never received them. In December, Ceriello was arrested and charged with fraud, grand theft, and forgery. Those charges stem from an incident where police say Ceriello wrote bogus checks and stole from a former friend and client.



Court documents show that the state of Idaho is after her too. According to this civil lawsuit from the state Industrial Commission, Ceriello did not provide worker's compensation insurance for her employees. That is against state law. The agency is now seeking more than $3,000 in fines from her.

KREM 2 attempted to reach Ceriello for comment, but we were not able to find a working phone number for her or Cameo. This does not come as a surprise to Kim Crotinger. She said she has never sued anyone before but her experience with Cameo Bridal changed that.

"I just don't want this to happen to anybody else. It was a terrible experience to go through,” said Crotinger.

As for the forgery and grand theft case against Ceriello, she's scheduled to make a court appearance later in February.

