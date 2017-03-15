Two arrested in connection to Jordan's Grocery robbery

Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Coeur d'Alene grocery store. (Photo: Coeur d'Alene Police, Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Two arrests were made in connection to the March 11th armed robbery of Jordan’s Grocery in Coeur d’Alene.

Vincent Kyle Juarez, 18, and a 17-year-old female were both taken into custody without incident.

Juarez had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter and was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of robbery and the warrant. The female was booked into the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center for one count of robbery.

Information was developed linking both Juarez and the female to the robbery through tips provided by citizens in both Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls. The police department would like to thank all of the citizens who provided information related to the investigation.

