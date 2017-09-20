Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Jordan's Grocery

Coeur d'Alene Police are searching for the suspsect in an armed robbery at Jordan's Grocery. (Photo: Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police officers are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery.

Police responded to the store around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night for a report the robbery had just occurred.

Police said the suspect entered the store with a handgun, demanded money and fled the area on foot. The clerk was compliant and removed money from the cash register, giving it to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10" to 6’00” tall with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black jacket with a light gray or white hoodie underneath. He also had black sweatpants with a gray stripe and black and white Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

© 2017 KREM-TV