Suspect runs from deputies, fights with K9 in N. Idaho

Steven Droogs (Photo: KREM)

BAYVIEW, Idaho – A man with a violent criminal history was taken into custody Friday morning after her tried to flee from Kootenai County deputies and fought with a K9.

A deputy had gone to check on a man who appear to be intoxicated walking on Perimeter Road near Careywood Cut Off Road around 7:20 a.m. Officials said the man, Steven Patrick Namid Droogs, gave the deputy a fake name. While the deputy was trying to see if he was armed, Droogs fled.

The deputy ordered Droogs to stop but he refused and the deputy used his taser. Droogs fell but was able to get free from the taser and continued to run, according to officials.

As he was running, Droogs told the deputy he was armed with an “AR” and he was going to kill him because he didn’t want to go back to prison. The deputy followed Droogs to a home on Perimeter road.

Authorities spoke with people at the home and they said they did not know Droogs. Deputies searched the home with the owner’s permission and found a taser probe on the bedroom dresser along with a jacket Droogs was wearing with the second probe still in it.

Officials said they discovered Droogs had climbed into the attic of the home. Droogs refused orders to come out of house. A Kootenai County K9 unit was deployed. Droogs choked and punched the K9 and also punched the deputy, according to officials. The K9 was able to subdue Droogs and he finally surrendered to deputies.

Droogs has been charged with battery on a K9, battery on an officer, obstruction and giving false information to an officer. He was also wanted by the Idaho Department of Corrections for absconding probation on a manslaughter charge that had been reduced down from first degree murder. Officials said Droogs served less than half his original sentence before being released. On top of that, he had a warrant out of Nez Perce County for Aggravated Assault after his release.

He has a lengthy Multi-State criminal history in Nebraska, Idaho, Washington, and California.

(© 2017 KREM)